Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,644 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

