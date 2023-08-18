Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 198,947 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,947 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 356,851 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $50,132,000 after acquiring an additional 922,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,405,258 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 704,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Insider Activity at R1 RCM
In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,197.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
