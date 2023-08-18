Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 1,311 Shares

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,006.60.

Tucows Trading Down 9.5 %

Tucows stock opened at C$26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.42. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$285.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,118.19.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

