TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,977. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $696,408. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

