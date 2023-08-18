Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading Up 3.5%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 75,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 332,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

