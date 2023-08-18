TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.