Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.42. 877,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,057,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Triumph Group Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,388.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 653,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

