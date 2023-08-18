TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 161,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $389.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

