TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.20.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.34. 337,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,396,287 shares of company stock valued at $363,152,105. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

