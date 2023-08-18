TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 1,509 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $160,527.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,159,385.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TNET opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.