Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TSE:TCN opened at C$11.15 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

