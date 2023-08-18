Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.42%.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
