Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 937,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.68. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.