Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

Transcat Trading Up 0.3 %

TRNS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. 3,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Transcat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.