Trane Technologies plc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TT opened at $197.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.28. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.