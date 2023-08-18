Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 29,761 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 22,683 put options.

MSTR traded down $17.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.28. 831,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,915. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.73. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $475.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

