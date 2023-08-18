Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 6,209 put options.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,197. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 620.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,852,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,016,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 2,099,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

