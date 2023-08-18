Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

TTD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

