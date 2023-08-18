Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Shares of TM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.63. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

