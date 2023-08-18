Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $203.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.