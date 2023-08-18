Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $52.86.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

