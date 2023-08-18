Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,035 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.