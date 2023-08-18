Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.