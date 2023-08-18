Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

