Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of LiveVox worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveVox by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $85,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVOX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

LiveVox Profile

(Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

