Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 9,888 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $169.71 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.88 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.