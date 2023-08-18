Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,365 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

