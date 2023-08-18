TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

NYSE TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

