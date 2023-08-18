TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,003. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

