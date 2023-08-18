TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.96 billion-$15.10 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

