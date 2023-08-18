Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,294. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $234.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

