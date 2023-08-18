Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 239,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,179. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

