TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,110. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

