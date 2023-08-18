The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,632,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 144,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $121.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

