The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $93.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. Timken has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

