The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 371,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,567 shares of company stock worth $20,366,596. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

