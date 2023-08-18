The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 41,154 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

