The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.40. The stock had a trading volume of 953,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

