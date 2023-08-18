The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.95. 1,894,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.67. The company has a market cap of $329.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

