The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day moving average is $336.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

