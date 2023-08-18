The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,353 shares of company stock worth $3,972,517 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

