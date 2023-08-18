The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.90. 213,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

