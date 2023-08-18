Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $666.15 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 970,431,534 coins and its circulating supply is 949,403,998 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

