Tether (USDT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and $50.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003816 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,684,257,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,842,337,234 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
