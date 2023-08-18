Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,799,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,814,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.80. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $686.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.