Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 1,078,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

