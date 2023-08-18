Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

ASO stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

