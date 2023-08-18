Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,374. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $587,119. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

