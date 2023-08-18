TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.70. 1,683,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,283. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

