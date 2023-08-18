TD Securities Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.63.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Trading Up 1.3 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$23.35 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$45.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.