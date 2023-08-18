TD Cowen Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

Paychex stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 188,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,404. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

